Abstract

Currently, there is a major challenge in distinguishing between unipolar and bipolar major depressive episode. A significant body of research has been dedicated to identifying biomarkers that can aid in this differentiation due to its crucial implications, particularly for therapeutic and prognostic purposes. Among the biomarkers of interest, markers related to sleep and circadian rhythms show promise and could potentially aid in making this distinction. Nevertheless, no study has simultaneously examined sleep-wake disorders, circadian rhythms, and seasonal patterns using both subjective and objective measures. This study aims to characterize and compare the sleep-wake and rhythm disorders including patients with unipolar major depressive episode (n = 72) and with bipolar major depressive episode (n = 43) using both subjective markers (using self-report questionnaires and sleep complaints) and objective markers (using actigraphy). Patients with unipolar major depressive episode seem to experience significantly poorer quality of sleep, more symptoms of insomnia and lower sleep efficiency compared to patients with bipolar major depressive episode. On the other hand, patients with bipolar major depressive episode exhibit significantly more symptoms of motor retardation and hypersomnia compared to patients with unipolar disorder. These results hold significant implications for identifying individuals with unipolar major depressive episode or bipolar major depressive episode using sleep and circadian markers, and for developing recommended and personalized therapeutic strategies.

Language: en