Azouz I, Souissi B, Ayadi M, Hakim H, Gassara H, Talbi S, Mahfoudh KB. Radiol. Case Rep. 2024; 19(5): 1994-1997.

10.1016/j.radcr.2024.02.020

38440740

PMC10909957

The rupture of the gravid uterus is a rare complication of trauma. It is reported in less than one percent of pregnant women who are victims of road accidents. The authors report the case of a 26-year-old nulliparous patient presented with a uterine rupture resulting in fetal death at 32 weeks of gestation following a nonpenetrating abdominal trauma in a road traffic accident. An extreme emergency operation and abdominal laparotomy confirmed the imaging findings and led to conservative treatment of the uterus and a splenectomy.


Motor vehicle accident; Pregnancy; Trauma; Uterine rupture

