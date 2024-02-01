|
Azouz I, Souissi B, Ayadi M, Hakim H, Gassara H, Talbi S, Mahfoudh KB. Radiol. Case Rep. 2024; 19(5): 1994-1997.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38440740
The rupture of the gravid uterus is a rare complication of trauma. It is reported in less than one percent of pregnant women who are victims of road accidents. The authors report the case of a 26-year-old nulliparous patient presented with a uterine rupture resulting in fetal death at 32 weeks of gestation following a nonpenetrating abdominal trauma in a road traffic accident. An extreme emergency operation and abdominal laparotomy confirmed the imaging findings and led to conservative treatment of the uterus and a splenectomy.
Language: en
Motor vehicle accident; Pregnancy; Trauma; Uterine rupture