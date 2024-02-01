Abstract

The rupture of the gravid uterus is a rare complication of trauma. It is reported in less than one percent of pregnant women who are victims of road accidents. The authors report the case of a 26-year-old nulliparous patient presented with a uterine rupture resulting in fetal death at 32 weeks of gestation following a nonpenetrating abdominal trauma in a road traffic accident. An extreme emergency operation and abdominal laparotomy confirmed the imaging findings and led to conservative treatment of the uterus and a splenectomy.

Language: en