Abstract

BACKGROUND: Alcohol misuse is one of the most important preventable public health risk factors. Empirical research shows that alcohol misuse is related to social and economic losses. Both theoretical and empirical evidence suggests that neighborhood disorder impacts alcohol-related behavior. However, there is limited literature in the context of developing countries.



OBJECTIVES: The aim of this research is to estimate the association between perceived neighborhood disorder and (1) alcohol-related behavior and (2) alcohol-related problems in the context of the Chilean population. Our contribution focuses on the examination of the perception of disorder in urban neighborhoods and alcohol use patterns in a wide age range and sample of Chilean cities.



RESULTS: High levels of neighbor disorder perception are associated with higher levels of drinking and hazardous alcohol use. In addition, perceived neighborhood disorder is directly associated with probability of alcohol-related problems (ranging from 2% to 11%).



CONCLUSIONS/Importance: The results are consistent with empirical and theoretical frameworks. This research could be used to better guide place-based policies in emerging countries with high levels of alcohol consumption to prevent alcohol risk behaviors and alcohol-related problems.

