Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Work zones are unique in geometry and traffic management, utilizing special traffic signs, standard channelizing devices, appropriate barriers, and pavement markings. These configurations can introduce unexpected driving conditions, potentially posing risks to drivers. This analysis aims to explore potential differences in contributing factors between work-zone crashes where geometry was identified as a factor and those where it was non-geometry factor. To gain insights into driver injury severities in single-vehicle work-zone crashes, this study analyzed work zone crash data from Florida.



METHOD: This study employed random parameters logit models, accommodating potential variations in parameter estimates' means and variances. The dataset encompassed a wide array of factors known to influence driver injury severity, encompassing crash characteristics, vehicle attributes, roadway features, prevailing traffic volume, driver profiles, and spatial and temporal considerations.



RESULTS: This analysis yielded significantly distinct parameters for work-zone crashes, distinguishing between geometry-related and non-geometry-related factors (primarily the human factors). This distinction suggests a complex interplay between these factors. Notably, the marginal effects of individual parameter estimates exhibited marked differences between these two categories - geometry and non-geometry factors.



CONCLUSION: These findings contribute to the growing body of research indicating that geometric restrictions within work zones introduce a distinct set of risk factors compared to non-geometry-related factors. Recognizing the significance of geometric restrictions, beyond typical driving conditions, holds the implications for enhancing safety within various work zone configurations and offers valuable insights for crash scene investigators to pinpoint contributing factors accurately.

Language: en