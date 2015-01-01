|
Islam M. Traffic Injury Prev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38441943
OBJECTIVE: Work zones are unique in geometry and traffic management, utilizing special traffic signs, standard channelizing devices, appropriate barriers, and pavement markings. These configurations can introduce unexpected driving conditions, potentially posing risks to drivers. This analysis aims to explore potential differences in contributing factors between work-zone crashes where geometry was identified as a factor and those where it was non-geometry factor. To gain insights into driver injury severities in single-vehicle work-zone crashes, this study analyzed work zone crash data from Florida.
Language: en
contributing factors; injury severity; mixed logit model with heterogeneity in means and variances, unobserved heterogeneity; Work-zone crashes