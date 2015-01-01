Abstract

The approach for nerve injuries in children in the context of fractures of the upper extremities is inconsistent in the literature. The underlying mostly retrospective studies do not usually consider the potential diagnostics. The frequency of nerve injuries with a clear need for reconstructive surgery is sometimes estimated so differently that precedent-setting errors in these studies must be assumed; however, as 10-20% of pediatric fractures near the elbow show primary or secondary nerve lesions, timely and appropriate further treatment is necessary. An overview concerning diagnostic tools with an explanation of potential results and an algorithm with a timeline for diagnostic and therapeutic management are presented. Good results after nerve lesions can only be achieved when timely diagnostics without delay and correct detection of axonal lesions which benefit from surgical treatment are carried out.



Zum Vorgehen bei kindlichen Nervenverletzungen im Zusammenhang mit Frakturen der oberen Extremität gibt es widersprüchliche Angaben. Zugrunde liegende, meist retrospektive Studien berücksichtigen überwiegend nicht die mögliche Diagnostik. Die Häufigkeit rekonstruktionspflichtiger Nervenverletzungen wird teilweise so unterschiedlich eingeschätzt, dass richtungweisende Fehler in den Studien angenommen werden müssen. Da aber 10-20 % der kindlichen ellenbogennahen Frakturen primäre oder sekundäre Nervenläsionen aufweisen, ist eine zeit- und sachgerechte Weiterbehandlung notwendig. Der vorliegende Beitrag bietet eine Übersicht zur aussagefähigen Diagnostik mit Erläuterung der möglichen Ergebnisse und stellt einen Algorithmus zur zeitlichen Einordnung der diagnostischen und ggf. therapeutischen Maßnahmen vor. Gute Ergebnisse nach Nervenläsionen lassen sich nur erreichen, wenn eine zeitgerechte Diagnostik und korrekte Feststellung axonaler Läsionen, die von chirurgischer Therapie profitieren, erfolgen.

Language: de