Citation
Böttcher R, Dähne F, Böttcher S, Johl U, Tittel A, Schnick U. Unfallchirurgie (Heidelb) 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Vernacular Title
Nervenverletzungen bei Frakturen im Kindesalter
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38443721
Abstract
The approach for nerve injuries in children in the context of fractures of the upper extremities is inconsistent in the literature. The underlying mostly retrospective studies do not usually consider the potential diagnostics. The frequency of nerve injuries with a clear need for reconstructive surgery is sometimes estimated so differently that precedent-setting errors in these studies must be assumed; however, as 10-20% of pediatric fractures near the elbow show primary or secondary nerve lesions, timely and appropriate further treatment is necessary. An overview concerning diagnostic tools with an explanation of potential results and an algorithm with a timeline for diagnostic and therapeutic management are presented. Good results after nerve lesions can only be achieved when timely diagnostics without delay and correct detection of axonal lesions which benefit from surgical treatment are carried out.
Language: de
Keywords
Algorithms; High-resolution ultrasound; Nerve revision; Paralysis; Upper extremity