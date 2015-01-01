|
Davidson CA, Safar C, Yates J, Shillington KJ, Nncube N, Mantler T. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
38439704
This study employed a life course perspective to explore the resilience of Canadian women of various ages who had experienced intimate partner violence (IPV). Interpretive description was used to analyze 22 in-depth, semi-structured interview transcripts with women who ranged in age from >19 to 60+ years.
Language: en
age; intimate partner violence; life course; resilience