Abstract

To explore the factors impacting abortion access for abortion fund clients, data from 816 applicants was analyzed using a summative content analysis approach. Nine relationship themes emerged for applicants who cited their partner as a significant factor in their abortion decision-making, including (a) power and control, (b) fear and safety concerns, (c) leaving the relationship, (d) barriers to accessing care, (e) sexual violence, (f) perpetration and victimization, (g) having an unsupportive partner, (h) being partnerless, and (i) having a supportive partner. Abortion funds are a potential resource for those experiencing intimate partner violence and can support survivors through confidential care and referrals.

Language: en