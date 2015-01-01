Abstract

BACKGROUND: Alcohol use is pervasive in the Caribbean; however, the prevalence and correlates of alcohol use and drinking problems in the elderly have not been extensively studied.



METHODS: Data were obtained from the Eastern Caribbean Health Outcomes Research Network (ECHORN) Cohort Study, a cohort study of Caribbean people from Puerto Rico, Barbados, Trinidad, and Tobago, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, collected between 2013 and 2018 (baseline study sample, ages 60+, n = 811). Descriptive statistics were used to compare the differences in drinking status (current vs. former vs. never), alcohol problems (Cut-down, Annoyed, Guilty, and Eye-opener (CAGE) scale score ≥2 vs. <2), and binge drinking days (0 days vs. 1-2 days vs. ≥3 days) across sample characteristics. Logistic regression analyses estimated the association of these alcohol measures with sociodemographic (e.g., sex), psychological (depression), and cultural (e.g., religion) correlates.



RESULTS: Thirty-six percent were 70 + years of age, 64 % were female, and 41 % had less than a high school education. Alcohol problems (≥2 CAGE score) was 21 %. Binge drinking ≥3 days was 30.6 %. Never attending religious services (vs. attending once a week or more) was associated with almost three times higher odds of alcohol problems (adjusted Odds Ratio: OR = 2.88, 95 % CI = 1.02, 8.15) four times higher odds of increasing binge drinking days (aOR = 4.04, 95 % CI = 1.11, 14.96). College education was protective against both the outcomes.



CONCLUSION: We provide current estimates of alcohol problems among elderly Eastern Caribbean people. Among the sociodemographic, psychological, and cultural correlates examined, religious attendance was significant. Replicate longitudinal studies using DSM-5 alcohol dependence are recommended.

Language: en