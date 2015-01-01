SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

McIntosh JT, Shattell M. AMA J. Ethics 2024; 26(3): E199-204.

(Copyright © 2024, American Medical Association)

10.1001/amajethics.2024.199

38446723

Inpatient psychiatric units' policies and restrictions for suicide prevention can exacerbate harm rather than promote wellness. This commentary on a case examines ethics concerns about prevention policies that overly rely on liberty restriction, as expressed in the design of inpatient psychiatric unit structures and spaces. Person-centered approaches to design are key to promoting healing and preserving dignity.


Language: en
