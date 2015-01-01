SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Edwards ML, Morris NP. AMA J. Ethics 2024; 26(3): E248-256.

(Copyright © 2024, American Medical Association)

10.1001/amajethics.2024.248

38446730

Inpatient psychiatric units should be therapeutic environments that support dignity and recovery. When adverse outcomes (eg, self-harm, violence) happen in these settings, clinicians and administrators can face litigation and other pressures to prioritize risk management over supporting patients' access to personal belongings, exercise equipment, and private spaces. This article describes these downward pressures toward sparser, controlling environments in inpatient psychiatric settings as a safety funnel and suggests strategies for balancing safety, humanity, and recovery in these contexts.


Language: en
