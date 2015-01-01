CONTACT US: Contact info
Liu AJ, Im DS, Hirshbein LD. AMA J. Ethics 2024; 26(3): E257-263.
38446731
Since the Joint Commission shifted its focus to suicide mitigation strategy implementation in behavioral health units in 2007, examining modern design trends in historical context is more clinically and ethically important than ever. This article considers architectural evolutions in how health care organizations have used structure and space designs to balance safety and healing when housing patients who are suicidal.
