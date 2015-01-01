Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although Tai Chi (TC) is an evidence-based fall prevention training for older adults, its effective movements remain unclear, which may limit the practice of TC. The purpose of this study was to compare the effectiveness of TC lower extremity exercise (TC LEE), the 8-form Tai Chi (8-form TC), and a stretching control intervention for improving balance and functional mobility among older adults.



METHODS: This was a randomized controlled trial. A total of 102 participants (79 ± 6 years old) were recruited from assisted living facilities. All participants were randomly assigned to the TC LEE (n = 40), 8-form TC (n = 31), and stretching (n = 31) groups in which they received the respective interventions for 16 weeks. The Berg Balance Scale (BBS), Timed Up and Go (TUG) test, and center of pressure (COP) measurements during quiet stance were collected prior to and following the 16-week interventions. Comparisons on all measurements were conducted among all groups.



RESULTS: Significant improvements were found in BBS (P = 0.002), TUG test (P = 0.001), root mean square amplitude of COP displacement in the anterior-posterior (P = 0.001) and medial-lateral (P = 0.001) directions, and average COP speed in the anterior-posterior (P = 0.001) and medial-lateral (P = 0.001) directions after training in the TC intervention groups compared with the stretching group. The upper limit of the 95% confidence interval (CI) of differences in change scores on the BBS (-0.8 - 1.3 points) between the TC LEE group and the 8-form TC group was within equivalence margins (1.8 points), while the upper limit of the 95% CI of differences in change scores on the TUG test (0.1 - 2.1 s) exceeded the equivalence margin (0.7 s) with the TC LEE group having the larger change scores.



CONCLUSION: TC LEE can improve balance and functional mobility in older adults, and may have greater effect than the 8-form TC on improving functional mobility as measured by the TUG test. TRIAL REGISTRATION: ChiCTR2300070600 retrospectively registered.

