Abstract

BACKGROUND: Working in healthcare environments is highly stressful for most professionals and can trigger problems in interpersonal relationships that can result in horizontal violence. In order to prevent violence and improve the working environment, some strategies can be implemented to provide well-being for all those involved, whether directly or indirectly in health care, such as non-violent communication. The aim of this study was to map and synthesize the available scientific evidence on the use of Nonviolent Communication as a technology for a culture of peace in interpersonal relationships in healthcare.



METHODS: This is a scoping review carried out in the National Library of Medicine (PubMed), Cumulative Index to Nursing and Allied Health Literature (CINAHL), Web of Science, Excerpa Medica DataBASE (Embase), PsycINFO - APA/ PsycNET (American Psychological Association) and Latin American and Caribbean Health Sciences Literature (LILACS) databases between March and August 2023. The eligibility criteria used were studies that addressed the topic of NVC in the area of health, published in Portuguese, Spanish or English, with no time restrictions.



RESULTS: 53 studies were found in the databases. Two additional studies were extracted from of primary research. In the first exclusion phase, 16 texts were removed due to being duplicated. 39 articles were potentially relevant, and full-texts were reviewed for eligibility along with the inclusion and exclusion criteria Thus, seven studies were included in this review, published in English (five) and Portuguese (two), two of which were carried out in Brazil, one in the United States of America, one in South Korea, one in France, one in Canada and one in Thailand. In terms of the type of study/publication, two studies were reflections, one was a review, one was a mixed study, one was an experience report and two were experimental. The studies were predominantly of high and moderate methodological quality (85.7%). The total number of participants in the studies was 185. The studies showed that NVC is a technology that has made it possible to improve interpersonal relationships between health professionals. Training programs or educational intervention projects on the subject are useful for familiarizing professionals with the subject and demonstrating situations in which the technique can be included.



CONCLUSION: The global scientific literature indicates that Nonviolent Communication is a significant resource for improving interpersonal relationships in healthcare work. This approach can be adopted as a strategy by managers and decision-makers, both to resolve conflicts and to prevent aggressive situations between health professionals, especially when it comes to moral or psychological aspects.

Language: en