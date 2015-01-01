Abstract

Blast-related mild traumatic brain injury (BR mTBI) is a critical research area in recent combat veterans due to increased prevalence of survived blasts. Post-BR mTBI outcomes are highly heterogeneous and defining neurological differences may help in discrimination and prediction of cognitive outcomes. This study investigates whether white matter integrity, measured with diffusion tensor imaging (DTI), could influence how remote BR mTBI history is associated with executive control. The sample included 151 Veterans from the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs Medical Center who were administered a clinical/TBI assessment, neuropsychological battery, and DTI scan as part of a larger battery. From previous research, six white matter tracts were identified as having a putative relationship with blast severity: the cingulum, hippocampal cingulum, corticospinal tract, inferior fronto-occipital fasciculus, superior longitudinal fasciculus and uncinate. Fractional anisotropy (FA) of the a priori selected white matter tracts and report of BR mTBI were used as predictors of Trail-Making Test B (TMT-B) performance in a multiple linear regression model. Statistical analysis revealed that FA of the hippocampal cingulum moderated the association between report of at least one BR mTBI and poorer TMT-B performance (p < 0.008), such that lower FA value was associated with worse TMT-B outcomes in individuals with BR mTBI. No significant moderation existed for other selected tracts, and the effect was not observed with predictors aside from history of BR mTBI. Investigation at the individual-tract level may lead to a deeper understanding of neurological differences between blast-related and non-blast related injuries.

