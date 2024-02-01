Abstract

Burns are serious injuries associated with significant morbidity and mortality. In Israel, burn patients are often transferred between facilities. However, unstructured and non-standardized transfer processes can compromise the quality of patient care and outcomes. In this retrospective study, we assessed the impact of implementing a transfer form for burn management, comparing two populations: those transferred before and after the transfer form implementation. This study included 47 adult patients; 21 were transferred before and 26 after implementing the transfer form. We observed a statistically significant improvement in reporting rates of crucial information obtained by Emergency Room clinicians and inpatient management indicators. Introducing a standardized transfer form for burn patients resulted in improved communication and enhanced primary management, transfer processes, and emergency room preparation. The burns transfer form facilitated accurate and comprehensive information exchange between clinicians, potentially improving patient outcomes. These findings highlight the importance of structured transfer processes in burn patient care and emphasize the benefits of implementing a transfer form to streamline communication and optimize burn management during transfers to specialized burn centers.

Language: en