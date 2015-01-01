|
Citation
|
O'Leary KB, Rufino KA, Patriquin MA, Kapoor S. Child Psychiatry Hum. Dev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38446365
|
Abstract
|
Transgender youth are at an increased risk of suicide, substance use, experiencing violent assaults, and reporting major depressive episodes and greater psychological distress compared to their cisgender counterparts. This study examined mental health symptom severity in adolescents admitted to an inpatient psychiatric hospital who wished they were of a different gender compared to those who did not. A group of 180 adolescents admitted to an inpatient psychiatric hospital completed assessments to measure mental health symptom severity at admission. Gender diverse (n = 90) and cisgender (n = 90) groups were established. Analyses of variance (ANOVA) were used to examine between group (gender diverse vs. cisgender) difference on depression, anxiety, suicide risk, nighttime sleep quality, and emotion regulation problems.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescents; Emotion regulation; Gender identity; Mental health