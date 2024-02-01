Abstract

PURPOSE: With the increasing level of automation in automobiles, the advent of autonomous vehicles has reduced the tendency of drivers and passengers to focus on the task of driving. The increasing automation in automobiles reduced the drivers' and passengers' focus on driving, which allowed occupants to choose a more relaxed and comfortable sitting position. Meanwhile, the occupant's sitting position went from a frontal, upright position to a more relaxed and reclined one, which resulted in the existing restraint systems can not to keep occupants safe and secure. This study aimed to determine the effects of different reclining states on occupants' lumbar and neck injuries.



METHODS: This is an original research on the field of automotive safety engineering. Occupants in different initial seating positions (25°, 35°, 45°, and 55°) were adapted to changes in seat back angle and restraint systems and placed in the same frontal impact environment. Neck injury indexes, lumbar axial compression force and acceleration, as well as occupant dynamic response during the impact, were compared in different seating positions. The injury response and kinematic characteristics of occupants in different reclining positions were analyzed by the control variable method.



RESULTS: As the sitting angle increased, the occupant's head acceleration decreased, and the forward-lean angle decreased. Occupants in the standard sitting position had the greatest neck injury, with an Nij of 0.95, and were susceptible to abbreviated injury scale 2+ cervical medullary injuries. As the seatback angle increased, the geometric position of the lumbar spine tended to be horizontal, and the impact load transmitted greater forces to the lumbar spine. The occupant's lumbar injury was greatest in the lying position, with a peak axial compression force on the lumbar region of 5.5 KN, which was 2.3 KN greater than in the standard sitting position.



CONCLUSION: The study of occupant lumbar and neck injuries based on different recline states can provide a theoretical basis for optimizing lumbar evaluation indexes, which is conducive to the understanding of the lumbar injury mechanism and the comprehensive consideration of occupant safety protection.

Language: en