Citation
Jung J, Larsen TM, Beledi AH, Takahashi E, Ahmed AO, Reid J, Kongelf IA. Confl. Health 2024; 18(1): e20.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38448896
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Somali Red Crescent Society (SRCS), supported by Norwegian Red Cross, has implemented community-based surveillance (CBS) in Somaliland. This methodology aims to reduce the high risk of epidemics by strengthening early warning and response from and at community level, particularly where there is a weak public health surveillance system. CBS is implemented through SRCS community volunteers, who report signals from the community via SMS to the software platform Nyss. This paper presents key findings from the CBS programme evaluation.
Language: en
Keywords
Community based surveillance; Community health; Epidemic diseases; Epidemic preparedness; Health risks; Outbreaks; Public health; Volunteers