Abstract

BACKGROUND: Somali Red Crescent Society (SRCS), supported by Norwegian Red Cross, has implemented community-based surveillance (CBS) in Somaliland. This methodology aims to reduce the high risk of epidemics by strengthening early warning and response from and at community level, particularly where there is a weak public health surveillance system. CBS is implemented through SRCS community volunteers, who report signals from the community via SMS to the software platform Nyss. This paper presents key findings from the CBS programme evaluation.



METHODS: A retrospective observational mixed-methods approach to evaluate the CBS programme was conducted, using routine CBS data from 2021 for Awdal and Togdheer regions and qualitative interviews with stakeholders' representatives.



RESULTS: The usefulness of the CBS programme in preventing, detecting, and responding to disease outbreaks was acknowledged by the stakeholders' representatives. 83% of the signals in Awdal region matched a Community Case Definition (CCD) and were escalated to the Ministry of Health and Development (MoHD)). For Togdheer region, 97% were escalated. Verification of signals by supervisors and escalation to the authorities was done timely.Alert outcome and response action was not well recorded, therefore there is limited evidence on sensitivity. The programme was shown to be simple and can be flexibly adjusted for new diseases and changing CCDs.Stakeholders appreciated being engaged, the good collaboration, their participation throughout the implementation and expressed high acceptance of the programme.



CONCLUSION: CBS can support early warning and response for a variety of public health risks. Improved documentation for alert outcomes could help to better evaluate the sensitivity of CBS. A participatory approach is vital to achieve successful community volunteer engagement. Software tools, such as the Nyss platform, can be useful to support effective and efficient CBS implementation.

