Swailem SK, Bamogaddam FA, Al-Attas AA. Cureus 2024; 16(3): e55570.
38444931
OBJECTIVE Among patients with epilepsy (PWE), the prevalence of depression ranges from 30% to 50%, with a 5-25% prevalence of suicide. Depression and epilepsy affect daily tasks such as driving, employment, and physical activity. Depression is the most common comorbidity among patients with epilepsy. Because both conditions involve pathophysiological changes, treating mood disorders helps treat epilepsy and vice versa. Studies about epilepsy and depression in Saudi Arabia are scarce, and no study has been conducted on this topic at King Fahad Medical City (KFMC); hence, we aimed to determine the prevalence of depression among PWE who were followed up at KFMC.
antiseizure medications; depression; kfmc; pwe; saudi arabia