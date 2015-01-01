SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Stevens CM, Ragland AR, Nair S, Fort J. Cureus 2024; 16(2): e53520.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.53520

PMID

38445158

PMCID

PMC10911984

Abstract

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a type of therapy involving electrical stimulation of the brain and is primarily used to treat movement disorders. While perhaps beneficial, DBS has also been shown to have some potential major side effects, including increased risk for depression and suicide. In the present article, we report a case of a suicide attempt in a depressed patient two months after undergoing DBS for treatment of acute dystonia the patient had suffered from a prior ischemic stroke. This manuscript serves as a reminder of the negative ramifications that can be associated with DBS and why we should be cautious in providing DBS to patients who are either currently depressed or have a history of depression.


Language: en

Keywords

acute dystonia; deep brain stimulation; depression; stroke; suicide

