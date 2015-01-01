Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This retrospective cohort study aimed to examine whether implementing mandatory referral changed the composition of patients visiting the Accident and Emergency (A and E) Department in relation to severity, demographics and activity at injury.



METHODS: Patients visiting the A and E Department at Odense University Hospital, Denmark, in 2008-2019, were divided into three time periods: before (four years before any changes in the operation of the A and E), transition period (the four years during which mandatory referral and the centralised emergency medical service were implemented) and after (the four years after these changes had been implemented). The incidence rate ratios and odds were calculated.



RESULTS: The absolute number of severe injuries declined, but to a lesser extent than the number of minor injuries. The incidence rate ratios throughout all subcategories, including severity, fracture, sex, age and activity at injury, indicate a smaller risk of visiting the A and E Department in the after period than in the before period, with a total lower (0.82 times; 95% confidence interval: 0.82-0.83 times) risk of visiting the A and E Department in the after period than in the before period.



CONCLUSIONS: Changing from open to referred access altered the composition of injuries for patients seen in the A and E Department, indicating a smaller risk of a visit with referred access than with open access. The odds of a visit being due to a major injury increased after implementing referred access, and the number of visits decreased.



FUNDING: The Nordentoft Fund



TRIAL REGISTRATION. Not relevant.

