Abstract

Introduction



Episodes of physical and verbal violence, as well as psychological humiliation, are experienced daily by ED staff.1 These incidents are increasing exponentially and can cause workplace disaffection contributing to severe burnout of ED healthcare personnel.1 2



Several studies have investigated aggression and violence in the ED, focusing on the characteristics of patients who assault healthcare personnel in the ED. Conversely, the present study aimed at investigating which healthcare worker in the ED is the most vulnerable and where violence mostly occurs.



Methods



We conducted a prospective observational study in the ED of Merano Hospital, Italy (52 000 ED admission in 2022) from 1 January 2022 to 31 August 2023. The ED staff include 38 nurses and 11 physicians. In January 2022, a hospital management initiative was set up to ensure reporting episodes of violence by patients against hospital personnel using a prespecified form (online supplemental material). One form was completed for each episode of violence, even in the case of violence against several subjects. The ED …

Language: en