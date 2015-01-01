|
Wang H, Xu S, Wang S, Wang Y, Chen R. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2024; 15(1): e2322390.
38445506
Abstract
Importance: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is a significant mental health issue requiring a deeper understanding of its underlying causes, such as childhood maltreatment, adult bullying victimization, and depression. Previous studies have not adequately addressed the cumulative risks of these factors on NSSI among college students. This population-based study investigates these cumulative risk factors.Design, setting, and participants: The cross-sectional study included 63 university's college students with a mean age of 19.6 years (N = 95,833).Main outcomes and measures: Two Chi-Square Automatic Interaction Detection (CHAID) decision tree models were used to classify subgroups based on childhood maltreatment and adult bullying victimization experiences and to investigate their cumulative risks of NSSI. Recursive partitioning algorithms determined each predictor variable's relative importance.
*Bullying; *Child Abuse; *Self-Injurious Behavior/epidemiology; Adult; Autolesiones no suicidas; bullying victimization; Child; childhood maltreatment; Cross-Sectional Studies; decision tree; Decision Trees; depression; Depression/epidemiology; Humans; maltrato infantil; Non-suicidal self-injury; victimización por acoso escolar; Young Adult