Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIM: Occupational injury is any personal injury that can lead to disease, disability, or death due to accidents sustained by workers while performing their work. The present study aimed to determine the prevalence of occupational injuries and associated factors among workers of textile and garment factories in Mekelle City, Northern Ethiopia during the era of COVID-19.



METHODS: A cross-ectional study was conducted among 348 Textile and Garment factories in Mekelle City, Northern Ethiopia on September and October 2020. Data were collected using a semi-structured face-to-face interview questionnaire by trained data collectors and supervisors. Occupational injury was assessed by a yes/no question "Have you had any injury related to your occupation in the last 12 months?." Epi Data version 3.1 was used to enter data and Statistical Package for Social Sciences (SPSS) version 23 was used for data analysis. A multivariable logistic regression model was used to determine the independent determinants of occupational injury, and variables with p < 0.05 were considered as statistically significant.



RESULTS: The annual prevalence rate of occupational injury among textile and garment factories was 27.8% (95% confidence interval [CI] = 23.2-32.9%). Factors like being a male (AOR = 3.65; 95% CI = 1.92-6.92), job satisfaction (AOR = 0.22; 95% CI = 0.11-0.43), sleeping disorder (AOR = 3.47; 95% CI = 1.91-6.32), job stress (AOR = 2.62; 95% CI = 1.44-4.73), and safety and health training (AOR = 0.40; 95% CI = 0.22-0.74) were significantly associated with the occurrence of occupational injury.



CONCLUSION: Expectedly, lockdown during COVID-19 could lead to absenteeism and reduced prevalence of occupational injuries as the outcome of this study.

