Citation
Sarebanzadeh K, Hasheminejad N, Alimohammadlou M, Es'haghi M. Heliyon 2024; 10(5): e26830.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38444463
PMCID
Abstract
The present study aimed to perform a dynamic risk assessment of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in spherical storage tanks using the Hazard and Operability (HAZOP) method. The "LPG release from spherical storage tank" scenario was determined to be a top event based on the risk level. The causes and consequences of this scenario were then specified using the Bow-Tie method. Additionally, fuzzy cognitive mapping (FCM) was utilized to identify the most critical threats, consequences, and effective barriers in a dynamic approach.
Language: en
Keywords
Bow-tie method; Dynamic risk assessment; Fuzzy cognitive mapping; HAZOP; Liquefied petroleum gas; Spherical storage tank