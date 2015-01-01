|
Citation
|
Masland SR, Finch EF, Schnell SE. Int. J. Group Psychother. 2023; 73(3): 183-201.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Guilford Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38446601
|
Abstract
|
Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) is prevalent and concerning among adolescents and adults. Although prior meta-analytic work has considered the efficacy of individual psychotherapy for reducing NSSI, the efficacy of group psychotherapy remains unclear. We conducted a systematic meta-analysis of group psychotherapy studies with NSSI measures. We identified a total of eight studies, including published articles (n = 6) or dissertations (n = 2) with 10 total effect sizes for group interventions. Overall, random-effects meta-analysis suggests that group psychotherapies have a significant small effect on NSSI. However, when corrected for publication bias, the effect is no longer significant. This meta-analysis cautiously suggests that group psychotherapies, which are cost-effective and efficient, hold promise for attenuating NSSI. The field would benefit from further study and treatment refinement, including consideration of what works for whom.
Language: en