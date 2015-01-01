Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Recognized risk factors for acetaminophen overdose include alcohol, opioids, and mood disorders. The aim of this study is to assess additional risk factors for acetaminophen overdose evaluated in the emergency department (ED).



METHODS: A retrospective study was performed using the 2018 US Nationwide Emergency Department Sample (NEDS). All adult ED visits for acetaminophen overdose were included in the study group and those without it were taken as control. STATA, 16.1 was used to perform multivariable logistic regression analysis and adjusted odds ratios (ORadj) were reported.



RESULTS: We identified 27,792 ED visits for acetaminophen overdose. Relative to non-acetaminophen ED visits, this group was younger (median age 32 vs 47 years; p < 0.0001), more often female (66.1% vs 57.0%; p < 0.0001), had higher ED charges ($3,506 vs $2,714; p < 0.0001), higher proportion of alcohol-related disorders (15.8% vs 3.5%; p < 0.0001), anxiety disorders (30.2% vs 8.3%; p < 0.0001), cannabis use (8.7% vs 1.4%; p < 0.0001), hematology/oncology diagnoses (13.3% vs 10.9%; p < 0.0001), mood disorders (52.4% vs 7.9%; p < 0.0001), opioid-related disorders (4.1% vs 1.0%; p < 0.0001), and suicide attempt/ideation (12.2% vs 1.1%; p < 0.0001). Multivariable analysis showed alcohol-related disorders (ORadj 2.67), anxiety disorders (ORadj 1.24), cannabis (ORadj 1.63), females (ORadj 1.45), Income Q3 (ORadj 1.09), hematology/oncology diagnoses (ORadj 1.40), mood disorders (ORadj 10.07), opioid-related disorders (ORadj 1.20), and suicide attempt/ideation (ORadj 1.68) were associated with acetaminophen overdose.



CONCLUSION: In addition to previously recognized risks, our study demonstrated that cannabis use and hematologic/oncologic comorbidities were more common among acetaminophen-overdose ED visits. These new findings are concerning because of rapid legalization of cannabis and the increasing incidence of cancer worldwide. Additional investigation into these risks should be a priority for clinicians, policymakers, and researchers.

