Abstract

Introduction

The wearing of helmets became mandatory in hurling and camogie in 2010/2011. Prior to this,

51% of hurling injuries involved the area protected by the helmet. Since the introduction of

mandatory helmet usage, injuries to the helmet area have fallen to 5%. Helmets worn are

required to meet the National Standards Authority of Ireland, IS355 Standard. It is reported that

some players wear helmets that fail to meet this standard.



Aims

We aimed to assess if players involved in potential helmet area injuries were wearing helmets

that met the IS355 standard. We also quantified the financial cost of helmet area injuries by

analysing the GAA Injury Benefit Fund for injuries related to the helmet area.



Methods

Full match footage was reviewed for 2 seasons of hurling and camogie. Potential injuries were

defined as contact to the helmet area resulting in the player not resuming play within 5 seconds.

We analysed these events to assess if the player was wearing a helmet that met the IS355

standard. We also obtained the insurance claim data from the GAA to assess the financial cost of

injuries to the helmet area.



Results

129 potential injuries were identified in 56 hurling games. 86% of these involved non-standard

helmets. 5.5% of injuries with non-standard helmets drew blood compared to 0% with standard.

Non-standard helmets resulted in game stoppage that was 4.5 times longer.

Language: en