Introduction
The wearing of helmets became mandatory in hurling and camogie in 2010/2011. Prior to this,
51% of hurling injuries involved the area protected by the helmet. Since the introduction of
mandatory helmet usage, injuries to the helmet area have fallen to 5%. Helmets worn are
required to meet the National Standards Authority of Ireland, IS355 Standard. It is reported that
some players wear helmets that fail to meet this standard.
Aims
We aimed to assess if players involved in potential helmet area injuries were wearing helmets
that met the IS355 standard. We also quantified the financial cost of helmet area injuries by
analysing the GAA Injury Benefit Fund for injuries related to the helmet area.
Methods
Full match footage was reviewed for 2 seasons of hurling and camogie. Potential injuries were
defined as contact to the helmet area resulting in the player not resuming play within 5 seconds.
We analysed these events to assess if the player was wearing a helmet that met the IS355
standard. We also obtained the insurance claim data from the GAA to assess the financial cost of
injuries to the helmet area.
Results
129 potential injuries were identified in 56 hurling games. 86% of these involved non-standard
helmets. 5.5% of injuries with non-standard helmets drew blood compared to 0% with standard.
Non-standard helmets resulted in game stoppage that was 4.5 times longer.