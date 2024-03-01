|
Citation
|
Rufino KA, Goli P, Patriquin MA, Kosten TR, Nielsen DA, Salas R. J. Affect. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38447916
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The time after discharge from psychiatric inpatient care is one of the most dangerous periods in terms of suicide risk. Predicting who is at higher risk could help with resource allocation to assure patients at high risk of suicide attempts are most closely followed. We previously showed that inpatients who improve their suicide ideation levels faster while in inpatient treatment are the ones with highest rates of post-discharge suicide. Here, we studied the possible genetic underpinnings associated with such risk.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
5-HTTLPR; BDNF; Post-discharge; Suicidal ideation