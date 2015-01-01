|
Citation
|
Knecht H, Balanay JAG, Langley R, Tutor Marcom R, Richards SL. J. Agromed. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38445302
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: The objectives of this study on the forestry and logging workforce are to: 1) Analyze causes of injuries/fatalities to inform future intervention studies focused on risk mitigation, 2) determine whether there are any trends or associations between work-related risk factors and workplace injuries/fatalities over a 16-year period (2003-2019), and 3) identify knowledge gaps related to injuries and fatalities for future studies to address.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Forester; logger; occupational health and safety