Joseph B, Hosseinpour H, Sakran J, Anand T, Colosimo C, Nelson A, Stewart C, Spencer AL, Zhang B, Magnotti LJ. J. Am. Coll. Surg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, American College of Surgeons, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
38445669
BACKGROUND: Firearm violence and school shootings remain a significant public health problem. This study aimed to examine how publicly available data from all 50 states might improve our understanding of the situation, firearm type, and demographics surrounding school shootings. STUDY DESIGN: School shootings occurring in the United States over 53 years ending in May 2022 were analyzed, using primary data files that were obtained from the Center for Homeland Defense and Security. Data analyzed included situation, injury, firearm type, and demographics of victims and shooters. We compared the ratio of fatalities per wounded after stratifying by type of weapon. Rates (among children) of school shooting victims, wounded, and fatalities per 1 million population were stratified by year and compared over time.
