Abstract

Sport-related concussion (SRC) is a prevalent injury. There are significant disparities in SRC outcomes across racial and ethnic groups. These disparities may be attributed to the unequal distribution of political power (or influence) and resource allocation in various communities shaping individuals' social determinants of health (SDoH). However, the influence of SDoH on SRC outcomes remains understudied. In this clinical commentary we use the National Institute of Minority Health and Health Disparities Research Framework and describe how it's application can help address gaps in our understanding of SDoH and SRC. This framework provides a comprehensive approach to investigating and addressing health disparities by considering SDoH along multiple levels and domains of influence. Using this framework, athletic trainers (ATs) can identify areas requiring intervention and better understand how SDoH influence SRC outcomes. This understanding can help ATs develop tailored interventions to promote equitable care for SRC.

