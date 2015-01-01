Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study examined the contributions of shame and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms to two dimensions of social problem-solving.



METHOD: A sample of 426 women who were seeking mental health assistance following experiences of intimate partner violence completed self-report and clinician measures. Separate path analyses were conducted for problem orientation and problem-solving styles.



RESULTS: In the model examining problem orientation, higher levels of shame were significantly associated with lower levels of positive problem orientation (f(2) = 0.32) and higher levels of negative problem orientation (f(2) = 0.92), with large effects noted. PTSD symptoms were significantly, positively associated with negative problem orientation (f(2) = 0.3, large effect). When examining problem-solving styles, shame showed a significant negative association with rational style (f(2) = 0.08, small effect) and significant positive associations with impulsive style (f(2) = 0.45, large effect) and avoidant style (f(2) = 0.48, large effect). PTSD symptoms did not return significant associations with any of the three problem-solving styles.



CONCLUSION: Results indicate that shame holds notable associations with both dimensions of social problem-solving, relative to PTSD symptoms, and are discussed in light of current models of post-trauma functioning. Implications for clinical care and early intervention efforts are highlighted.

