Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to assess the association between measures of frailty phenotype (FP) and malnutrition, and sarcopenia measured by bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA), in individuals aged 50 and above attending an outpatient falls clinic.



METHODS: The Survey of Health, Ageing and Retirement in Europe Frailty Instrument (SHARE-FI) gauged FP status, while nutritional assessment relied on the Mini Nutritional Assessment-Short Form (MNA®-SF). Body composition, specifically appendicular skeletal muscle mass (ASMM), was determined through TANITA® DC-430MA BIA. Multivariable binary logistic regression models were used to predict pre-frailty or frailty based on SHARE-FI and at-risk of malnutrition or malnutrition based on MNA®-SF.



RESULTS: Out of the 123 participants (68 women, 55 men), 56.1% were classified as robust, 27.6% as living with pre-frailty, and 16.3% as living with frailty according to SHARE-FI. MNA®-SF results were available for 116 patients, with 54.3% categorised as normal, 39.7% at risk of malnutrition, and 6.0% as malnourished. Among the 118 patients who underwent BIA, ASMM was independently associated with pre-frail/frail status, but there was no significant association between abnormal MNA®-SF and sarcopenia.



CONCLUSION: SHARE-FI, a modified FP tool, demonstrated an independent association with sarcopenia as measured by BIA.

