Abstract

Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are a global public health crisis associated with physical and poor mental health outcomes. The current study examined the prevalence and association between individual and cumulative ACEs with mental distress among adolescents and youth in Zimbabwe. Data from the 2017 Violence Against Children and Youth Survey were utilized (13-25 years old, n = 8,715). Bivariate analysis was conducted using chi-square tests to obtain the prevalence estimates. Two sets of logistic regression models were conducted to determine significant associations between independent variables (i.e., experiencing childhood physical, emotional, and sexual violence; witnessing intimate partner violence (IPV) and community violence; orphan status; and cumulative ACE exposure) and the dependent variable (i.e., mental distress in the past 30 days as measured by Kelser 6). 28.4% of the adolescents and youth reported experiencing mental distress in the past 30 days. Regarding ACEs, cumulative ACE exposure (34.7%; adjusted odds ratio [AOR] = 2.13) and individual ACEs (i.e., experiencing childhood physical violence [39.3%; AOR = 1.41], emotional violence [55.8%; AOR = 2.67], sexual violence [50.8%; AOR = 2.00], witnessing community violence [47.3%; AOR = 1.52], witnessing IPV [43.1%; AOR = 1.47], and being orphaned during childhood [33.6%; AOR = 1.24]) were significantly associated with higher prevalence rates and odds of experiencing mental distress in the past 30 days among adolescents and youth in Zimbabwe. These findings show that ACEs are highly prevalent and increases the risk of mental distress for vulnerable adolescents and youth in Zimbabwe. Effective interventions to reduce violence exposure in families, schools, and communities are essential to mitigate the negative consequences of ACEs and mental distress of adolescents and youth in Zimbabwe. Strengthening child protection policies and involving social workers, psychologists, and mental health workers are also crucial for safeguarding vulnerable children who might be impacted by ACEs in Zimbabwe. Implications for future research are further discussed.

