Abstract

BACKGROUND: Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries are common and increasingly prevalent in the pediatric population. However, there remain sparse epidemiological data on the surgical treatment of these injuries. The objective of this study is to assess the trends in the rate of pediatric ACL reconstruction in Australia over the past 2 decades.



METHODS: The incidence of ACL reconstruction from 2001 to 2020 in patients 5 to 14 years of age was analyzed using the Australian Medicare Benefits Schedule (MBS) database. Data were stratified by sex and year. An offset term was introduced using population data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics to account for population changes over the study period.



RESULTS: A total of 3719 reconstructions for the management of pediatric ACL injuries were performed in Australia under the MBS in the 20-year period from 2001 to 2020. There was a statistically significant annual increase in the total volume and per capita volume of pediatric ACL reconstructions performed across the study period (P<0.0001). There was a significant increase in the rate of both male and female reconstructions (P<0.0001), with a greater proportion of reconstructions performed on males (n=2073, 56%) than females (n=1646, 44%). In 2020, the rate of pediatric ACL reconstructions decreased to a level last seen in 2015, likely due to the effects of COVID-19.



CONCLUSIONS: The incidence of ACL reconstruction in skeletally immature patients has increased in Australia over the 20-year study period. This increase is in keeping with evidence suggesting poor outcomes with nonoperative or delayed operative management.

