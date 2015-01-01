|
Leone RM, Haikalis M, Marcantonio TL, García-Ramírez G, Mullican KN, Orchowski LM, Davis KC, Kaysen DL, Gilmore AK. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38445852
OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to investigate the association between alcohol and cannabis use patterns and bystander intervention for sexual and relationship violence risk among college students who have used cannabis in the past year. The study tested two hypotheses: (1) reports of bystander opportunities will differ based on participants' alcohol and cannabis use patterns, and (2) among those who report bystander opportunities, reports of bystander behaviors will differ based on their alcohol and cannabis use patterns.
alcohol; bystanders; cannabis; college students; violence