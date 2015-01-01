Abstract

BACKGROUND: Three-point seat belt restraints have been attributed to blunt cerebrovascular injury (BVCI), injury to the carotid or vertebral arteries. Although previous studies have not found a seat belt sign to be a significant predictor for BCVI, it is still used to screen patients for BCVI.



OBJECTIVE: This study aims to determine risk factors for BCVI within a cohort of patients with seat belt signs.



METHODS: We conducted a retrospective cohort study using our institutional trauma registry and included patients younger than 18 years with blunt trauma who both had a computed tomography angiography (CTA) of the neck performed and had evidence of a seat belt sign per the medical record. We reported frequencies, proportions, and measures of central tendency and conducted univariate analysis to evaluate factors associated with BCVI. We estimated the magnitude of the effect of each variable associated with the study outcome by conducting logistic regression and reporting odds ratios and 95% confidence intervals.



RESULTS: Among all study patients, BCVI injuries were associated with Injury Severity Score higher than 15 (P = 0.04), cervical spinal fractures (P = 0.007), or basilar skull fractures (P = 0.01). We observed higher proportions of children with BCVI when other motorized and other blunt mechanisms were reported as the mechanisms of injury (P = 0.002) versus motor vehicle collision.



CONCLUSIONS: Significant risk factors for BCVI in the presence of seat belt sign are: Injury severity score greater than 15, cervical spinal fracture, basilar skull fracture, and the other motorized mechanism of injury, similar to those in all children at risk of BCVI.

Language: en