Abstract

Mobile phone use while driving (MPUWD) is a significant concern due to its negative impact on road safety. This cross-sectional study aimed to assess different types of MPUWD and identify factors influencing intention and behavior among drivers in Zahedan. A total of 392 participants provided information on demographic and driving characteristics, as well as constructs derived from the Theory of Planned Behavior (TPB) augmented with moral norms.



FINDINGS revealed that a majority of drivers (86.4%) engaged in MPUWD, primarily involving calling, using applications, and texting. However, most participants did not intend to use their phones while driving in the following week. Multiple regression analysis identified age, receiving driving fines, subjective norm, and perceived behavior control as significant predictors of intention for MPUWD. Additionally, factors such as age, receiving driving fines, driving hours, car gearbox type, attitude, perceived behavior control, behavioral intention, and moral norm were significant predictors of actual MPUWD. Older participants demonstrated better behavior in various mobile phone activities while driving. Overall, the study emphasized that the main TPB constructs and moral norms have a greater influence compared to other variables in predicting MPUWD. Perceived behavioral control was the most important predictor of the intention and behavior of MPUWD. Understanding these factors can guide efforts to discourage MPUWD through targeted interventions and strategies to promote safer driving practices.

Language: en