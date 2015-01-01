|
Landes SJ, Matarazzo BB, Pitcock JA, Drummond KL, Smith BN, Kirchner JAE, Clark KA, Gerard GR, Jankovsky MC, Brenner LA, Reger MA, Eagan AE, Raciborski R, Painter J, Townsend JC, Jegley SM, Singh RS, Trafton JA, McCarthy JF, Katz IR. Psychiatr. Serv. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, American Psychiatric Association)
38444365
OBJECTIVE: In 2017, the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) implemented a national suicide prevention program, called Recovery Engagement and Coordination for Health-Veterans Enhanced Treatment (REACH VET), that uses a predictive algorithm to identify, attempt to reach, assess, and care for patients at the highest risk for suicide. The authors aimed to evaluate whether facilitation enhanced implementation of REACH VET at VHA facilities not meeting target completion rates.
Language: en
Implementation facilitation; Recovery Engagement and Coordination for Health–Veterans Enhanced Treatment (REACH VET); Suicide and self-destructive behavior; Veterans issues