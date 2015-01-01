SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Appelbaum PS. Psychiatr. Serv. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Patients who allege negligent treatment by their psychiatrists can sue to be compensated for the harms they experience. But what if the harms result from a criminal act committed by the patient that the patient claims the psychiatrist should have prevented? A long-standing common law rule bars plaintiffs from being compensated for harms caused by their own wrongdoing. The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania recently considered the scope of this rule in the case of a psychiatric patient convicted of murder. Even when the rule is upheld, various exceptions may exist, and there is pressure to do away with an absolute bar on recovery of damages.


Indemnification; Law and psychiatry; Liability for patients’ acts; Malpractice; Murder

