Citation
Guo X, Wu S, Dong W, Zhang Y, Su Y, Chen C. Psychol. Res. Behav. Manag. 2024; 17: 783-797.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38444719
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND & AIM: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) in adolescents is a serious public health issue influenced by the interaction of multiple factors. The purpose of this study was to investigate the multiple mediating roles of alexithymia and self-esteem in the association between bullying victimization and NSSI in a sample of Chinese adolescents.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescents; alexithymia; bullying victimization; non-suicidal self-injury; self-esteem