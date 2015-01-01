SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Li R. Risk Anal. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Society for Risk Analysis, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/risa.14290

38444076

This study examines the inconsistent theories surrounding the roles of perceived threat and efficacy in risk communication theories, focusing on behavioral changes during a public health crisis. Utilizing a two-wave panel survey, the research found a nuanced interaction between efficacy beliefs and risk perceptions in dictating individuals' engagement in protective or defensive behaviors. Notably, those with high risk perceptions but lower efficacy beliefs were more likely to engage in future protective behaviors, contradicting previous assumptions about the avoidance group's propensity for defensive reactions. These findings initiate a complex discussion on the dynamics of risk and efficacy perceptions influencing behavior.


defensive reactions; efficacy; perceived risk; protective behaviors

