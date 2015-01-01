Abstract

Children who have experienced physical and sexual violence are at risk for a variety of physical, mental, behavioural, and social issues that can lead to drug abuse and academic failure. However, how children perceive physical and sexual violence is unknown. This study, therefore, explores primary school pupils' awareness of physical and sexual violence in the three selected schools in Moshi district, in Kilimanjaro region, Tanzania. This study employed a mixed approach whereby interviews and questionnaires were used as data collection tools. Random sampling technique was utilized to select 92 students from three primary schools as the study's sample unit, while a purposeful sampling technique was employed to select 12 key informants (6 teachers and 6 parents) from the total population. The findings have revealed that pupils had limited knowledge of the physical and sexual violence they faced. However, some participating schools employed various approaches to enable students to become aware about physical and sexual violence. The approaches included interactive seminars and age-appropriate educational materials. The study's findings can help to design intervention strategies to end sexual and physical violence against students in primary schools in Tanzania and to improve their wellbeing.

