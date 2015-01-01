Abstract

Understanding pedestrian dynamics at bottlenecks and how pedestrians interact with their environment--particularly how they use and move in the space available to them--is of safety importance, since bottlenecks are a key point for pedestrian flow. We performed a series of experiments in which participants walked through a bottleneck individually for varying combinations of approaching angle, bottleneck width and walking speed, to investigate the dependence of the movement on safety-relevant influencing factors. Trajectories as well as 3D motion data were recorded for every participant. This paper shows that (1) the maximum amplitude of shoulder rotation is mainly determined by the ratio of the bottleneck width to the shoulder width of the participant, while the direction is determined by the starting angle and the foot position; (2) the 'critical point' is not invariant to the starting angle and walking speed; (3) differences between the maximum and minimum speed values arise mainly from the distribution of deceleration patterns; and (4) the position of crossing shifts by 1.75 cm/10 cm, increasing the bottleneck width in the direction of origin.

