Piza EL, Arietti RA, Carter JG, Mohler GO. J. Exp. Criminol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
This study tests whether (1) shots fired calls for service in the gunshot detection technology (GDT) target area are more likely to be classified as unfounded; (2) police responses to shootings in the GDT target area are more likely to recover ballistic evidence or firearms; and (3) shootings in the GDT target area are more likely to be cleared.
Language: en
Case clearance; Entropy balancing; Gun violence; Gunshot detection technology; Matched quasi-experiment